Trump as popular as Obama was in the middle of his first term, poll shows

Respondents said Obama was the best or second best President of their lifetime

A new poll found that a plurality of Americans say President Barack Obama was the first or second best president of their lifetime.

Thirty-one percent of Americans lauded Obama as the best president ever, according to the Pew Research Center, while another 13 percent said he was the second-best.

Just over 2,000 people were polled for this survey and asked to choose the two presidents they think have done the best job during their lifetime. Respondents were asked to give one president first place, the survey says, and another president second place for job performance.

President Donald Trump, who got 19 percent during his second year as president in this poll, is about as popular as Obama was during the middle of his first presidential term. Twenty percent of people said Obama was either the first or second-best president during his third year.

