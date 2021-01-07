Trump: They stole our victory, but go home (video)

The crowd has left the Capitol and FBI SWAT teams swept the building to secure it

In a one-minute video shared via Twitter, the US President Donald Trump asked his supporters who entered the Capitol to leave safely and return home.

“You are great but now you have to leave”, Donald Trump said.

In his statement, Trump reiterated that the Democrats stole their victory in the elections.

Statement from President Donald Trump on the anarchy going on in DCpic.twitter.com/pUcLlGS1ie — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 6, 2021

