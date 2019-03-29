Trump threatens to shut down US-Mexico borders

In a Friday tweet, President Donald Trump threatened to shut down all, or most of the southern border next week if Mexico doesn’t act immediately to stop illegal migration into the US in its entirety.

With migrant detention numbers surging past the crisis point in the border-adjacent city of El Paso in Texas this week, Trump is now promising to resort to the swift and drastic measure of shutting down border crossings altogether if Mexico doesn’t take action.

If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week, he said.

source: rt.com