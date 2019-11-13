Trump to Erdogan: “We understand each other’s country”

Ankara’s military invasion of northeast Syria, Erdogan’s close relationship with Moscow and the US recognition of the Armenian genocide have cast a shadow over the traditionally close relationship between Washington and Ankara.
In particular, the relations of the two NATO allies have never been so strained again. Under this regime, the Turkish president met with his American counterpart in the White House.
This is his second official visit to the US since 2017 and by far the most critical. The agenda was crucial. The issue of the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system by Turkey was raised.
One of the key goals, in fact, as described by the Trump administration was to persuade Erdogan to abandon his plans to use the S-400s and to agree to a permanent truce in Syria. For his part, Erdogan tried to persuade Trump to continue the process of buying the F-35s, but also to stop the prosecution against the Turkish state-owned Halkbank executive.
According to Trump, he and Erdogan are very good friends.
“We’ve been friends for a long time”, Trump said, with Erdogan at the Oval Office. “We understand each other’s country”.
In addition, the US president told reporters that the Syrian truce is being implemented very well, noting that the Kurds appear to be satisfied.
As he explained, the US has left troops in Syria to protect only oil fields.
Trump said Erdogan will discuss trade deals, the Russian S-400 missile system and US F35 fighter jets.
The US president also said that Turkey has captured more than 100 Islamic State militants.
He underlined that the President of Turkey is a highly respected person in the region and that the US relations with Turkey are good.