Trump to Erdogan: “We understand each other’s country”

Erdogan tried to persuade Trump to continue the process of buying the F-35s, but also to stop the prosecution against the Turkish state-owned Halkbank executive

Ankara’s military invasion of northeast Syria, Erdogan’s close relationship with Moscow and the US recognition of the Armenian genocide have cast a shadow over the traditionally close relationship between Washington and Ankara.

In particular, the relations of the two NATO allies have never been so strained again. Under this regime, the Turkish president met with his American counterpart in the White House.

This is his second official visit to the US since 2017 and by far the most critical. The agenda was crucial. The issue of the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system by Turkey was raised.

One of the key goals, in fact, as described by the Trump administration was to persuade Erdogan to abandon his plans to use the S-400s and to agree to a permanent truce in Syria. For his part, Erdogan tried to persuade Trump to continue the process of buying the F-35s, but also to stop the prosecution against the Turkish state-owned Halkbank executive.

At the same time, the reactions, though limited, have not disappeared. At the hotel where the Turkish president resides, a photo of himself with the message: “Erdogan is sleeping here, 864 babies are sleeping in his prisons” and the message: “The biggest persecutor of journalists is sleeping here”.

