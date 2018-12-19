Trump tweets ISIS has been defeated

Donald Trump has tweeted that ISIS has been defeated amid reports that Washington is planning to “rapidly” pull out all its troops from Syria.

The decision was allegedly taken by President Donald Trump himself, who had repeatedly expressed his intent to get out of the Arab Republic earlier. However, the Pentagon apparently opposes the move. The potential withdrawal would upend assumption about the long-term US presence in the war-ravaged country, which was particularly backed by the Defense Secretary James Mattis.

The schedule, as well as the details of the alleged withdrawal, are yet unknown. While the Pentagon and the White House did not issue any official statements on the issue, Trump said in a Twitter post that Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), which he called “the only reason for [the US troops] being there [in Syria],” has been defeated, apparently signaling that there was no reason for the US to stay on the ground in Syria any longer.

source: rt.com