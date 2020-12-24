Trump vetoes defense budget – Bill includes sanctions against Turkey

The bill will now be returned to Congress and will need to be approved by an enhanced majority in order to overcome the presidential veto

US President Donald Trump has vetoed, as previously announced, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021, which provides for the imposition of sanctions on Turkey for the acquisition of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft system.

Trump said he vetoed the National Defense Authorization Act because it did not include critical national security measures, includes provisions that disrespect the veterans and the military history, and contradicts his administration’s efforts to put America first in terms of national security and foreign policy.

This means that the presidential veto is not about the sanctions against Turkey. In a message to the House of Representatives, Trump called the law a “gift to China and Russia”.

Trump’s letter to the House of Representatives HERE.

