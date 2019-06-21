Trump warned Iran of imminent US attack via Oman, Iran officials say

Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had received a message from U.S. President Donald Trump through Oman overnight

Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran had received a message from U.S. President Donald Trump through Oman overnight warned that a U.S. attack on Iran was imminent.

“In his message, Trump said he was against any war with Iran and wanted to talk to Tehran about various issues … he gave a short period of time to get our response but Iran’s immediate response was that it is up to Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei to decide about this issue,” one of the officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

source: haaretz.com