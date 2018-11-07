Trump warns Democrats he can also play the “investigation game”

Nov, 07 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

“We can play it better”, he said

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday mocked Republicans who avoided campaigning with him before congressional elections and who were not elected during their races, referencing a list of candidates by name.

“Those are some of the people who decided for their own reason not to embrace – whether it’s me or what we stand for,” Trump told reporters. “They did very poorly. I’m not sure that I should be happy or sad but I feel just fine about it.”

Donald Trump said of the possible investigation that “they’ve got nothing. You know why? Because there is nothing.” The president also issued a warning to Democrats, saying that “they can play that game but we can play it better.”

