Trump warns North Korea to not try US

US President Donald Trump warned North Korea “do not underestimate us and do not try us” as he vowed the United States would defend itself and its allies against Pyongyang’s nuclear threat.

Mr Trump issued the stern message to North Korea, adding Washington “will not be intimidated”, as he wrapped up a visit to South Korea with a speech to the National Assembly in Seoul.

He urged countries around the world to join together to isolate Pyongyang by denying it “any form of support, supply or acceptance”.

“We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated,” he told South Korean politicians.

“And we will not let the worst atrocities in history be repeated here, on this ground we fought and died to secure.

