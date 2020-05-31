Trump: “We will declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization”

The turmoil in the United States continue and Donald Trump appears to be determined to put an end to it.
The POTUS tweeted that the US will declare the ANTIFA a terrorist organization, accusing them movement and other radical extremists for infiltrating peaceful protests over the assassination of George Floyd in order to turn them violent.
The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
In a series of posts, Trump congratulated the security forces who managed to control the situation in Minneapolis and blamed the mayor for not doing so from the first night.
It is recalled that Donald Trump has described the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, as a “radical leftist”.
As the wave of protests in American cities escalates, the Trump administration has made it clear, through National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, that it will not call for National Guard units for the time being.