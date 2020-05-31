Trump: “We will declare ANTIFA a Terrorist Organization”

In a series of posts, Trump congratulated the security forces who managed to control the situation in Minneapolis and blamed the mayor for not doing so from the first night.

It is recalled that Donald Trump has described the mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, as a “radical leftist”.

As the wave of protests in American cities escalates, the Trump administration has made it clear, through National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, that it will not call for National Guard units for the time being.