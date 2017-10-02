Trump calls Las Vegas attack “an act of pure evil”

President Trump condemned the mass shooting in Las Vegas in remarks from the White House Monday morning, calling it “an act of pure evil.” He offered words of praise for the courage and quick actions of first responders and sought to provide words of comfort for grieving families.

At least 58 were killed and hundreds injured in the shooting at a country music concert outside the Mandalay Bay casino and resort on the Last Vegas strip late Sunday night, making it the worst mass shooting in the United States in modern history. Trump said he had directed flags be flown at half-staff in the memory of the dead and would travel to Las Vegas Wednesday to meet with law enforcement and victims of the attack and their families.

“I want to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and all of the first responders for their courageous efforts and for helping to save the lives of so many,” the president said. “The speed with which they acted is miraculous and prevented further loss of life. To have found the shooter so quickly after the first shots were fired is something for which we will always be thankful and grateful.”

“We are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” Trump said.

