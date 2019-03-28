Trump orders FBI and DOJ review of Jussie Smollett case

The charges against the “Empire” TV series actor were dropped

President Donald Trump said in a Thursday tweet that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice will review the Jussie Smollett case.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago,” Trump tweeted. “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2019

Charges against Smollett were dropped Tuesday causing many to question the moral legitimacy of the decision.

The “Empire” actor agreed to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond in exchange for dropping charges accusing him of creating a hoax hate crime against himself.

“The charges were dropped in return for Mr. Smollett’s agreement to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago,” the Cook County State’s Attorney Office told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

source: westernjournal.com