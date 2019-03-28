Trump orders FBI and DOJ review of Jussie Smollett case

The charges against the “Empire” TV series actor were dropped

President Donald Trump said in a Thursday tweet that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice will review the Jussie Smollett case.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago,” Trump tweeted. “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

Charges against Smollett were dropped Tuesday causing many to question the moral legitimacy of the decision.

The “Empire” actor agreed to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond in exchange for dropping charges accusing him of creating a hoax hate crime against himself.

“The charges were dropped in return for Mr. Smollett’s agreement to do community service and forfeit his $10,000 bond to the City of Chicago,” the Cook County State’s Attorney Office told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

