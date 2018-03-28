Try not to laugh! Foreign players of Olympiakos attempt a tongue twister in Greek! (video)

The phrase “It sounds Greek to me”, which the English speaking world has adopted to show the level of difficulty and confusion for something, is not surprising as the Greek language is indeed one of the hardest in the world. So imagine how excruciatingly difficult it must be for foreigners to try to pronounce a tongue twister in Greek! Well, that’s exactly what the foreign players of Olympiakos tried. They were given the not very enviable task of saying an expression meaning “White rock, whiter rock, from the sun even whiter”. The Greek phrase is “Aspri petra kseksaspri kai apo ton ilio kseksasproteri”. The results, as expected were absolutely hilarious!