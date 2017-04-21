Tsakalotos: Meeting with Lagarde went very well

The meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde “went very well”, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos after the talks held in Washington DC, on the sidelines of the IMF’s Spring Meetings.

“We discussed when the institutions will return [to Athens]; I think Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said. “We discussed about the debt, the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) and how to achieve the staff-level agreement.”

Concerning debt, the minister said that work is needed on a technical level.

Source