Tsipras aims to lure investments from Arab countries

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras welcomed business delegations from the Arab world at the opening of the 3rd Euro-Arab Summit, held in Athens.

In his speech, Tsipras paid tribute to all those who recognize the important investment opportunities offered by Greece.

“Greece has been established as a strong economy, with highly skilled human resources and as an irreplaceable regional energy, commercial, shipping and transport hub,” said Tsipras.

In particular, he referred to important projects such as the TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline), IGB (Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria pipeline), the Vertical Gas Corridor, the East Med gas pipeline, the upgrade of the Revythoussa LNG (liquified natural gas) terminal, and the development of the Natural Gas Reconstruction Center in Alexandroupolis.

Tsipras further highlighted rail links to Belgrade and the Black Sea, the Egnatia motorway, the coastal connection between Thessaloniki and Izmir (Turkey), upgrades in progress at the ports of Piraeus and Thessaloniki, and forthcoming upgrades to the ports of Alexandroupolis and Kavala, transforming them into major transit hubs.

“Today’s summit is taking place at a critical momentum, at a significant moment for Greek-Arab and Euro-Arab relations, but also for Greece, which is coming out of a multi-annual crisis, but is emerging stronger and more optimistic,” Tsipras stated.

“Greece has always been a crossroads of civilιzations and a bridge between Europe and the Arab world,” Tsipras said, noting that Greece was “currently upgrading its role as a European pillar of stability and security, as a hub of economic cooperation and cultural exchanges, and as a center of diplomatic and scientific dialogue on the future of the region.”

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter