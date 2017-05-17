Tsipras and Merkel agree on the feasibility of a solution on the Greek debt at the Eurogroup

The Greek government expects some kind of a commitment on behalf of the creditors

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras contacted the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and talked about the Greek debt, according to the Greek PM’s Press Office.

They agreed that a solution to the Greek debt issue is necessary and feasible at the next Eurogroup meeting on May 22.

According to the same information, they discussed the refugee crisis and the EU-Turkey tensions as well.

The Greek Prime Minister also had discussion over the phone with the Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades regarding the Cyprus dispute negotiations and the recent developments with the Turkish provocations.