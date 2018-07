The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels

A meeting between Alexis Tsipras with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels has been finalized.

The Greek Prime Minister and the Turkish President will meet at 14:30 on Thursday (12/07).

The main subject of the agenda on the Greek side will be the illegal detention of the two Greek servicemen in the prisons of Adrianople, as government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos stated earlier.