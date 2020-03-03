Tsipras: “Government was right to close the borders” – He calls for a Political Leaders Council

SYRIZA President Alexis Tsipras in an interview on Tuesday on Mega Channel called for the Council of Political Leaders to convene to discuss the immigration issue.

The SYRIZA president acknowledged that the government had acted correctly and closed the border, but noted several times that the government had no plan to deal with the crisis and accused the Prime Minister of arrogant attitude.

“I do not understand why Mr Mitsotakis does not convene a Council of Political Leaders. If he thinks it’s an invasion, why doesn’t he call for it? Feeling self-sufficient? We have a very aggressive attitude on behalf of Turkey. If he does not want a council he can inform me by phone. I convened three Councils of Political Leaders, even on the insurance bill. This is an irresponsible attitude”, said Alexis Tsipras.

“We gave a communication gift today and identified ourselves with Europe’s ‘hardliners’. They want Greece to become a “storehouse of souls”. The government is moving without a plan. They should have decongested the islands, but they didn’t. They leave refugees and immigrants on the islands because no one else welcomes them. They need a strategy at a geopolitical risk”, he said.