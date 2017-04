Tsipras: Greece is exiting the default chaos; technical agreement to close

He accuses New Democracy that his party have been in a constant vertigo

Greece is exiting the default chaos that New Democracy has caused, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Friday said in Parliament during a debate on the extrajudicial settlement.

Tsipras underlined that since April 7 (New Democracy leader Kyriakos) Mitsotakis and his party have been in a constant vertigo.

The prime minister stressed that the political agreement closed and the technical agreement will also close.

