Tsipras hands over the Prime Minister’s office to Kyriakos Mitsotakis (video-photos)

Alexis Tsipras hands over the Prime Minister’s office to Kyriakos Mitsotakis right after the later was sworn in the Presidential Palace.

Mr. Tsipras was waiting for the new Prime Minister outside the Prime Minister’s office building, known as the Maximou Palace.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis won the absolute majority in Sunday’s snap elections, gaining 158 seats in the Parliament.