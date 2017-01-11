Tsipras-Juncker stress need for solution of Cypriot problem in phone contact

Jan, 11 2017 Author: newsroom

Both agree solution important for EU-Turkey relations

Related

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker discussed the progress of talks on the Cypriot matter in Geneva during a phone contact, Wednesday. Both men underlined the need for a viable and just solution to the Cypriot issue taking into account the status of Cyprus as an EU member-state, while they also stressed the pivotal role the EU can play in negotiations between the two sides and the significance a possible solution to the matter would have on Europe and its relations with Turkey.

Tags With: