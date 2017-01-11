Tsipras-Juncker stress need for solution of Cypriot problem in phone contact

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker discussed the progress of talks on the Cypriot matter in Geneva during a phone contact, Wednesday. Both men underlined the need for a viable and just solution to the Cypriot issue taking into account the status of Cyprus as an EU member-state, while they also stressed the pivotal role the EU can play in negotiations between the two sides and the significance a possible solution to the matter would have on Europe and its relations with Turkey.