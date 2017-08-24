Tsipras & Mitsotakis will be in Thessaloniki for a series of meetings

They will meet with professional & scientific bodies ahead of their participation at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair on September 16-17

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will work from his office in Thessaloniki on Saturday, where he will meet with representatives of the city’s Chambers, his office said on Wednesday.

During the meeting (11:00) the two sides will discuss the main issues affecting the Chambers, ahead of the prime minister’s keynote speech at the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on September 9, at 20:00. Ministers will also attend the meeting.

Tsipras will then go to Florina and the Prespes Lakes, where in the evening he will attend a concert dedicated to poet and lyricist Nikos Gatsos, with Manolis Mitsias and Kariofylia Karambeti. The event will be held at the remnants of the Aghios Achilios.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in Thessaloniki on Monday (Sept. 4) where he will meet with professional and scientific bodies, as well as representatives of the city’s Chambers, as part of the meetings he will hold ahead of his participation at the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on September 16-17.

On Wednesday, Mitsotakis met with the regional governor of central Macedonia Apostolos Tzitzikostas.

Source: thegreekobserver.com