The increase in the minimum wage to 650 Euros, from of 586 Euros that it is today, was announced by the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras today at the meeting of the government cabinet.

At the beginning of the meeting – the first after the government divorce and the adoption of the Prespa Agreement – Mr. Tsipras reiterated that the elections will be held in the autumn of 2019.

“We have the support of the majority of the Parliament’s”, stated Mr. Tsipras.