Tsipras tweets in support of Jeremy Corbyn on British election results

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras weighed in on the British elections results by dubbing the outcome for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “excellent”. In his tweet, the Greek PM, who shares similar left-leaning views with Jeremy Corbyn and considers him a friend, wrote “The left dares to inspire and mobilise the peoples”, while he mocked the pollsters by tweeting the 2 months ago they had decided his annihilation. “In the elections, however, it the voters and youth who decide”. “Neither those expressing neoliberalism and austerity, nor right populism can offer hope to the peoples”.