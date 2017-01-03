Tsipras will meet with opposition party leaders over Cyprus negotiations

A series of meeting between the Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the opposition party leaders will commence in the following days in the light of the upcoming negotiations for the Cyprus dispute in Geneva on the 12th of January.

The objective of these meeting is to inform the opposition leaders of the planning the Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis has made and to come out of these meetings with a common line.

Government sources underline that the “red lines” of the Cypriot government are also the “red lines” for Greece as well, while the plan that will be followed has already been discussed between the two leaders during their meeting in Athens last Friday.

It has been confirmed that in the Geneva meeting the Turkish President Erdogan will be present and it is very likely that the Prime Minister of the UK Teressa May will come as well.

The Greek Prime Minister will have separate meetings with both leaders of Turkey and the UK but it has not been clear yet if the meeting with the Turkish President will take place before or after the convention.

According to sources of the government, the Prime Minister will undertake international initiatives to support a viable solution to the dispute.

Tsipras has already talked over the phone with Teressa May and he is expected to talk also with, the French President François Hollande the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker as well as the German Chancellor Angela Merkel.