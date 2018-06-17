Tsipras-Zaev sign the agreement in Prespes amid public rage (WATCH LIVE) (Upd.2)

Tsipras and Zaev are in Megali Prespa, the lake that joins Greece, FYROM and Albania, to sign the agreement the two sides have reached.

Alexis Tsipras called Zoran Zaev “friend and neighborand” and said: “We are in our own rendezvous withthe history, we are where the winners and losers have gone by. We are here to confront the burden of our own history. We are both here to do our patriotic duty, we do not meet here to mourn the defeats of the past”.

Mr. Tsipras went on saying, “we must walk together in a new era of security. Today’s signature sets the foundations for this new era. When we met with Zoran in Davos it was very cold. For 25 years this cold has been in the relations of our countries. Few believed that we could do it “.

He thanked the two Foreign Ministers and Mr Nimetz and said he was happy that the agreement was signed on his birthday.

The police used again -as they did yesterday at the rally outside the Greek Parliament- tear gas grenades without any clear reason. The tension are rising.

