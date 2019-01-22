Tsitsipas beats Bautista Agut too, goes to the semifinals Australian Open! (videos)

The 21-year-old tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, after becoming the first Greek to enter the Top-100 in the world rankings, the first to win a professional title, the first to proceed to that stage of a Grand Slam tournament after beating the mythical Roger Federer, today at dawn he became the first Greek to reach the semifinals of a tournament such as the Australian Open.

After a 3-hour and 15-minute battle, Tsitsipas prevailed with 3-1 sets of the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and is now waiting to find out who will be his opponent in the semi-final. The game that he will have to wait for is the Nadal-Tiafo match is later.