Stefanos Tsitsipas has arrived! (video highlights & interview)

Tennis champion Stefanos Tsitsipas has made history, as he became the first Greek to advance into the quarterfinals of a major Grand Slam tournament. The 20-year-old has come of age as he knocked out tennis legend and 3rd ranked Roger Federer 3 sets to 1 (6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6) at the Australian Open in the Rod Laver Arena.

Stefanos Tsipipas said he was the happiest man on earth in the post-match interview. The young player thanked the crowd and acknowledged the great Roger Federer, while he said he was inspired by tennis legend John McEnroe who was conducting the on-court interview.

.@StefTsitsipas has been idolising Roger Federer since the age of six. At 20-years-old, he’s speechless 😶#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/VOe2cfhzP0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2019

“I agree with you (that I looked like I could win the match). You have to believe in your self. Roger is a legend in the sport, I have so much respect for him. He’s showed great tennis over the years. I’ve analysed him since the age of six. It was an honour to be facing him. I cannot describe it.

“I was too slow (in opening service game), but I wanted to take my time but sometimes the referee reminds you-you have to be on time.

“It’s important to have aggressive mindset and play percentage tennis, have first serves in and press from the beginning. I didn’t lose my patience. That was key to saving the break points. I showed great determined and had most of you guys (crowd) supporting me.

“I haven’t seen such a loud crowd in my whole entire life. The atmosphere, the vibes you gave to me was indescribable.

“I like this aggressive style of play, coming to the net, it makes things much more interesting.”

“I lost to a better player who was playing very well tonight.”, said Roger Federer on Stefanos Tsitsipas