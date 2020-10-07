Tsitsipas moves into French Open semi-finals after beating Rublev (3-0) (video)

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas has made it to the semi-finals of the 2020 French Open after knocking out Russian Andrey Rublev in straight sets (7-5, 6-2, 6-3). Tsitsipas will go up against the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic and Pablo Busta in the other quarter-final.

It is the first time the 22-year-old Greek sensation has reached the semi-final of the Roland Garros.

Nadal and Argentine Schwartzman will be facing off in the other semi-final of the Grand Slam after beating their opponents in the final 8.

