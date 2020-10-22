Tsitsipas teases Antetokounmpo: Do you always talk this much at practice? (video)

The two have become buddies

Tennis champ Stefanos Tsitsipas and NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo have become inseparable buddies it seems, at least from afar.

The two Greek stars never miss an opportunity to tease one another.

The Greek Freak posted an old video of a Milwaukee Bucks practice session on his Twitter account commenting about how keen he was for the new NBA season to kick off.

Stefanos Tsitsipas did not miss the chance to tease him, remarking “Do you always talk this much at practice?”.

Giannis replied, “practice is never boring.”

Do you always talk this much at practice? https://t.co/zEZeJ6PeXB — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) October 22, 2020

