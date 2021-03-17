Tsitsipas: The Mexican fans lifted me

In his eighth appearance as the top seed at an ATP Tour event, Stefanos Tsitsipas was in cruise control in his Acapulco opener on Tuesday night. The Greek easily accounted for Frenchman Benoit Paire at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, 6-3 6-1.

The Greek tennis player after his victory pointed out commenting on the humid conditions: “It was like swimming in an icy pool, I do not know if I have ever sweated as much in my life. It does not matter though, every place is different and that makes our sport so unique.”

You have to adapt to different conditions, conditions that for some players may be preferable and for others not. You have to sweat a lot to achieve something good here and work hard.”

also read

St. Patrick’s Day 2021: 30 Million Americans Claim Irish Ancestry (infographic)

Biden: Putin is a killer. He will pay a price

Remarking on the “love” the crowd showed him during his match he said: “It was one of the best crowds I have ever played in front of and I think it is important to have that back in tennis.”

When people feed you with love, they elevate you very high. This happened today as well. It was very special today and I hope it stays that way. I love and know the world with all my heart.”