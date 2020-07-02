Tucker Carlson records highest-rated program in Cable News History

Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson closed out television’s second quarter with one for the record books: his Tucker Carlson Tonight finished the quarter as the highest-rated program in all of cable news for the first time since the show’s launch, delivering an average total audience of 4.331 million viewers. In the process, Carlson broke a record held by his colleague, Sean Hannity, for the highest-rated quarter of any cable news program—ever.

It was a solid quarter for the network, which finished in first place across all of cable television for the first time in the network’s history, beating out all basic cable networks among total viewers and viewers 25-54, the demographic group most valued by national advertisers.

Some of those advertisers announced during the quarter that they would pull advertising from Carlson’s show after remarks the host made about the Black Lives Matter movement, but FNC viewers did not follow suit, instead lifting Tucker Carlson Tonight to a record high, breaking a previous record set in the first quarter of 2020 by FNC’s Hannity.

source forbes.com