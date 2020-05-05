TUI: Greece is a viable destination for tourists

The CEO of TU Europe said Europeans should not be confined to domestic holidays

TUI is giving up on the prospect of a summer vacation in Europe this summer, as EU CEO Fritz Joussen says the EU and Member States need to develop a timetable for travel within Europe, making the holidays possible in 2020.

Tourism in Europe needs a credible perspective and to gradually “open up” in some countries first. These countries could be Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, the Balearic Islands, Austria and Bulgaria, according to Joussen, as they are among those with notable progress and have conducted promotional campaigns for the return of holidaymakers. Domestic holidays should not be the only option for Europe and Europeans, he said.

Despite the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, travel and vacations in Germany and Europe are extremely important to people, Mr Joussen said.

Traffic on our web pages, he said, is 90% compared to last year, although travel is currently not possible. As he stressed, the reservations for 2021 are at a satisfactory level. In China, TUI continues to operate after a three-month abstention. The subsidiary in China offers short trips to the mountains of China and seaside resorts, but only to the Chinese.

source tornosnews.gr

Image by nextvoyage from Pixabay