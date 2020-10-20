TUI to extend program to Greece until November

TUI is extending its program in Greece until November, despite the global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic “betting” on the extension of the season.

“By the end of November we can reach the target of 1 million travellers that TUI will bring to Greece, of which 20% is estimated in the autumn period until November,” Sebastian Ebel, member of the executive board of TUI, responsible for the sectors of Hotels, Cruise and Group Activities said yesterday in an online update on the group’s plans in Greece.

On the part of Thomas Ellerbeck, member of the Executive Committee of TUI, stated that Greece is “this year the number 1 destination for the group, a fact which is due to both the TUI team itself and the attitude of the Greek government and the Greek hoteliers in the part of dealing with the pandemic, for which it could be a model for other destinations in Europe “.

Ebel said that TUI is extending the season until November for the first time and “this year especially the weather is very good. To turn Greece from a destination of six months into one of 9 months is very important and we believe that at the moment there is an opportunity here. Customers who visited Greece this year, came back very satisfied and this is the best marketing campaign that there can be, especially in a season as special as this year. This fact vindicates our group for the “investment” in the country in the fall both with the addition of air connections and with partnerships with hoteliers who are keeping their units open for this period.”