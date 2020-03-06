Tunisia explosion: Man blows himself up near US embassy in suicide attack

Initial reports of the attack in Tunisia surfaced on social media

Five police officers have been injured in a suicide attack outside the United States embassy in Tunisia, authorities have confirmed.

Two men, who were on a motorbike, approached the embassy in the Tunisian capital of Tuni, and detonated suicide vests.

Initial reports of a “large explosion” sparked attack fears on Twitter, with one Tunisian national tweeting: “An explosion has just taken place next to the American embassy in Tunis, at a check point.

“According to initial reports, it was a suicide attack”.

Moments after the bombing the US Embassy confirmed the attack in a Tweet: “Emergency personnel are responding to an explosion that occurred near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates”.

The Interior Ministry later confirmed two suicide bombers were killed carrying out the attack, and five police were injured, but did not reveal any other details.

Read more: daily star