Tunisia explosion: Man blows himself up near US embassy in suicide attack

Five police officers have been injured in a suicide attack outside the United States embassy in Tunisia, authorities have confirmed.
Two men, who were on a motorbike, approached the embassy in the Tunisian capital of Tuni, and detonated suicide vests.
“According to initial reports, it was a suicide attack”.
Moments after the bombing the US Embassy confirmed the attack in a Tweet: “Emergency personnel are responding to an explosion that occurred near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates”.
The Interior Ministry later confirmed two suicide bombers were killed carrying out the attack, and five police were injured, but did not reveal any other details.
Read more: daily star