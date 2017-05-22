Turkey: A tank at the bottom of the sea (PHOTOS)

Right opposite to the Greek island of Kastelorizo, some meters away from the shores of the Turkish town of Kaş, the Turks display tanks of its army at…the bottom of the sea!

That’s right! One can scuba dive, visit and take pictures of a M-48 US-made Main Battle Tank (MBT) that used to belong to the Turkish Marines, but sank due to some…miscalculation during a military exercise.

What is impressive is that instead of being a bit…well……ashamed of that, they display it(!) hoping to attract tourists.

Business-wise, it’s smart.

But if you want to play the “big dog in the hood”, this is not exactly something you would advertise…

(Click to enlarge)