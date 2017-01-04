Turkey and rebels accuse Syria of violating truce

The peace-talks in Astana are in danger

The Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused the government and its allies of cease-fire violations in Syria, calling for Iran to use its influence and address the issue.

The Syrian opposition said on Tuesday that it had decided to put all discussions about the Kazakhstan talks on hold until the truce is fully implemented.

The statement was signed by all sides who agreed to adhere to the ceasefire agreement.

They said their decision to suspend the talks came after Syrian forces escalated attacks on Wadi Barada, 15 miles northwest of Damascus.

The opposition also accused Russia of airstrikes against Idlib province and Aleppo’s southern countryside.

According to Syrian civil defense sources, six people were killed and 17 more injured in attacks by Hezbollah on Wadi Barada during the past three days.

The cease-fire is supposed to prepare the way for talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana in late January between the government and the opposition.