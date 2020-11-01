It will last from November 1st until November 14th

Turkey announced a new Navtex for the research vessel Oruc Reis, almost 24 hours after the telephone conversation between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan following the great earthquake in the Samos island region.

The new NAVTEX also includes the escorting Turkish researcher vessels Ataman and Genghis Khan and has a duration from today, November 1st until November 14th.

The NAVTEX covers sea surveys just 16 nautical miles from Rhodes and 50 nautical miles from Kastellorizo.

A few days ago, Turkey cancelled Navtex, which was scheduled for October 28 in an act of goodwill.

also read

Orthodox priest shot in Lyon France

Covid-19 Greece – Dramatic rise with 2,056 cases on Saturday