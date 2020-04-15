Turkey announces 115 deaths from Covid-19 in a day

The total is 1,518 in the country

Turkey announced 115 deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,518 in the country.

The total number of confirmed cases amounts to 69,392, up 4,281 since yesterday, according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

There are 1,820 patients in the intensive care unit, while 5,674 have recovered.

As of yesterday, 34,090 diagnostic tests had been performed and the total number has reached 477,716.

