Turkey approves the construction of the 1st Orthodox Church since 1923

It will begin at the end of February in Istanbul

Construction of the first-ever church built in Republican-era Turkey will begin at the end of February in Istanbul, an official has said.

The paperwork has been done and a permit issued, Bülent Kerimoğlu, the mayor of Istanbul’s Bakirköy municipality, told reporters on Jan. 8 while meeting with Yusuf Çetin, the Syriac Orthodox Church’s metropolitan for Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Kerimoğlu said once the church is finished, after an expected two years of construction, it will serve around 17,000 Syriac Orthodox believers.

For his part, Çetin said that despite “different religions, ethnic roots … everyone’s hearts beat for our Turkey.”

“We’re proud of living under the Turkish flag in this land,” he added.

In 2015, then-Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu announced the government greenlight for a new church in Istanbul, which up to now has had only one Syriac Orthodox church.

Assyrians are an ethnic group whose origins lie in ancient northern Mesopotamia. Their language – an Aramaic tongue – is one of the oldest in the world, with a history stretching back 5,500 years.

The new church is planned for the Yeşilköy neighbourhood in Bakırköy, an area close to Istanbul Atatürk Airport.

Plans call for the church, with a capacity for some 700 worshippers, to feature a parking lot and a cafe.

source: hurriyetdailynews.net