Turkey arrests UAE spies, reports say

Reuters, citing an unnamed Turkish official, reported on Friday that the country’s authorities had detained two people as part of an investigation by the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office.

Turkish authorities arrested two individuals in Istanbul on 15 April on suspicion that they were spying on Arab nationals on behalf of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported, citing an unnamed senior Turkish official on 19 April. Those arrested, who are believed to be intelligence officers, have reportedly confessed to conducting espionage.

“It is possible that there was an attempt to collect information about Arabs, including political dissidents, living in Turkey”, the source reportedly said.

source: sputniknews