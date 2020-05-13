Turkey blocks aircraft carrying medical supplies to Cyprus

In a provocative move, Turkey blocked the passage of an aircraft carrying medical equipment to Cyprus from China to pass through its airspace.

According to Cypriot Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos, “Turkey did not allow the pilot to enter its airspace to reach Cyprus, diverting its course which led to the aircraft not having enough fuel to arrive in Cyprus. The pilot changed course and headed to Moscow airport in Russia, where he will land to refuel.”

The medical supplies were expected to arrive today at around 13:30 at Larnaca Airport by a plane specially chartered by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works for this purpose from Tianjin Airport in China.

The aircraft is carrying 36 tons of medical equipment that includes, among other things, protective uniforms, shoe covers, single-use surgical uniforms and protective masks.