Turkey calls for joint control with Russia & Iran of US exit from Syria

Russia, Turkey and Iran have been the guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria, with the presidents of the countries being heavily engaged in negotiations on the peace process in the war-torn Arab state.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has voiced a proposal to control the US troops’ pullout from Syria jointly with Russia and Iran.

“The United States has been facing several difficulties amid the process of withdrawing troops from Syria. We want to coordinate this process jointly with Russia and Iran, with which we had arranged work in the framework of the Astana process. [It is needed] in order for terrorist organizations not to fill in the void [following the US pullout],” the Turkish top diplomat stated.

The statement comes a day after US National Security Advisor John Bolton called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s article on the US withdrawal from Syria, published in the New York Times, ‘wrong and offensive’.

