Turkey continues provocations as drillship “Fatih” starts operations off coast of Cyprus

Turkey has consistently defied warnings of sanctions by the EU

Turkey is continuing its provocative actions unabated in the Cyprus EEZ with the country’s vice president announcing on Friday the Fatih drillship starting its operations off the coast of northeastern Cyprus.

“The Fatih began its new activity east of Karpasia yesterday after completing its previous mission,” said Fuat Oktay as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

According to the marine traffic website which records the ship’s movements internationally, Fatih was off the coast of Karpasia yesterday in Famagusta.

Last week, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez had stated that the “Fatih” was in the port of Mersina after completing drilling off the coast of Paphos and expected to return to the area for refueling.

On Monday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council adopted the framework for imposing restrictive measures on Turkey for its drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.