Turkey today confirmed 109 more coronavirus deaths, bringing the country’s death toll 2,600.

The number of confirmed cases now stands at 104,912, as 3,122 more were added in the last 24 hours, according to Turkish Health Ministry announcements.

A total of 21,737 people have recovered from the disease – 3,246 yesterday. In total, more than 830,000 diagnostic tests have been performed.

