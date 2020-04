It is the worst outside western Europe and the US

Turkey today confirmed 106 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll to 2,706.

In total, the confirmed number of coronavirus cases is 107,773, more than in any country other than Western Europe and the United States.

To date, 25,582 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, another 38,308 diagnostic tests were performed, according to data provided by the ministry.