Turkey determined over drilling off Cyprus…

“We will try our luck. It is something we are obliged to do”

Turkey’s Energy Minister Berat Albayrak says his county will determinedly move ahead with oil and natural gas drilling in the Mediterranean—including around Cyprus – as well as in the Black Sea.

Speaking to Turkish newspaper Habertürk, Albayrak said Turkey expects to begin using its own drill within the last quarter of this year.

“We will try our luck. It is something we are obliged to do,” he said.

The minister also said drilling would be carried out either by Turkey on its own or in cooperation with other countries.

In June, visiting the crew of the Barbaros seismic vessel off Cyprus, Albayrak said Turkey intends to drill not only in Turkish waters but also off the coast of the north of Cyprus.

Source