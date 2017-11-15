Turkey emerges as potential buyer of UK helicopter carrier HMS Ocean!

The Turkish government is interested in buying the soon-to-be-decommissioned UK helicopter carrier HMS Ocean if it is not sold to Brazil.

In a reply to a parliamentary question, the UK defense ministry confirmed that Turkey sent an expression of interest to UK about the potential sale of HMS Ocean.

HMS Ocean is currently on her final deployment as a commissioned Royal Navy ship, serving the role of NATO Standing Maritime Group 2 flagship in the Mediterranean.

HMS Ocean and her crew are expected to return their homeport at Naval Base Plymouth in December after starting their deployment in March this year.

Commissioned in October 1995, the 202-meter long HMS Ocean replaced HMS Bulwark as fleet flagship in June 2015. In her role as a helicopter carrier and amphibious assault ship, Ocean is designed to deliver troops by helicopter or by landing craft.

After her decommissioning was announced, Brazilian media reports rumored the HMS Ocean could be sold to the Brazilian Navy for a “reasonable price”. That price, according to reports, is £80 million pounds.

Second helicopter carrier for Turkey

Turkey is already building a landing helicopter dock which is based on the Spanish Navy’s (LHD) Juan Carlos I and designed by Navantia. The Turkish version of the ship will be named TCG Anadolu and have the pennant number L-408.

First steel on the ship, which will be registered as a light aircraft carrier by the Turkish Lloyd, was cut in May 2016 while delivery is scheduled for 2021.

Source: navaltoday.com