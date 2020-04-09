Turkey: “Fatih” drillship heads to the Black Sea

Who said, “we are close to discoveries that will put an end to the deficits and will terminate the country’s energy dependence”?

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez announced that the “Fatih” Turkish drilling vessel was approaching a port in Istanbul to prepare for its trip to the Black Sea. The Turkish Minister took to Twitter and wrote that “Fatih will approach the port of Haydarpaşa to prepare to cross through the Bosphorus. After the completion of technical preparations, next stop will be the Black Sea. We have taken all measures to ensure the health of our staff against Covid-19. I wish good luck to our staff. Have a safe trip”.

Turkey owns 3 drilling rigs. The Kanuni drillship, which was purchased a few months ago, is undergoing reparations at a shipyard in the country, while the Yavuz vessel is located in the port of Tasucu on the south coast of Turkey.

At the same time, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak tweeted photos of the ships and wrote: “We are close to discoveries that will put an end to the deficits and will terminate the country’s energy dependence. With 3 drilling rigs and two seismic surveillance vessels, we are defending the rights of our nation and we are fighting to increase the wealth of our country”.

Source: balkaneu