Turkey hit by 2 consecutive earthquakes

Turkey was rocked by consecutive earthquakes in just over an hour. The latest tremor was measured at 4.8-magnitude on the Richter at 19:55 Greek time in the region of western Turkey.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 57 kilometres northwest of Manisa and had a focal depth of 9 km.

A little earlier, at 18:47 another earthquake of 4.5 on the Richter scale had struck at the same epicentre and at a focal depth of 7 kilometers.

Local authorities in Manisa released a statement saying no one was hurt in the earthquakes, which were felt in the city of Smyrna (Izmir).